SC refuses urgent mentioning of plea seeking FIR into discovery of cash at HC judge's residence

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused an urgent mentioning of a plea seeking a direction to Delhi Police to lodge an FIR over the alleged discovery of semi-burnt stash of cash from the official residence of Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna was urged by lawyer Mathews J Nedumpara that the plea be listed for an urgent hearing before a bench as it pertained to larger public interest.

The CJI, who has stopped the practice of oral mentioning of cases for urgent listing, said that the plea would come up.

The lawyer said that the apex court has done a "commendable job" but an FIR was needed.

"Don't make public statements," the CJI said.

A woman and co-petitioner in the matter said that if such a case was against a common citizen then several probe agencies, like CBI and ED, would have been after that person.

"This is quite enough. The plea will come up accordingly," the CJI said.

A plea was filed by Nedumpara and three others on Sunday seeking a direction to police to lodge an FIR in the matter.