ASI conducts another round of underwater exploration in Dwarka

In continuation of the brief fieldwork conducted last month, a team of Underwater Archaeology Wing (UAW) of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) led by its Additional Director-General (ADG) Professor Alok Tripathi undertook another round onshore and offshore expeditions at Dwarka and Bet Dwarka in Gujarat.
The fresh investigation was initiated in the region after two decades. For the first time, the exploration team comprises women archaeologists.
As part of the present study, the plan is to cover expanded area in Okhamandal. Teams of archaeologists are looking for other potential sites in the area to understand history, said ASI officials.
The study will include, archaeological explorations, identification of potential sites and places, scientific study involving diving operations, search. The team will also do collection of archaeological remains, their proper documentation and research involving scientific analysis and studies.
Dwarka is an important place from historical, archaeological and cultural point of view, added the officials.
"Dwarka has always been a matter of research being mentioned in ancient literature. It has remained a significant part of cultural history of India. Considering its importance, Dwarka has been explored and researched by historians and archaeologists in the past as well," said officials.
This ancient site in the coastal region of Gujarat; Dwarka and Beyt Dwarka, is associated with Lord Krishna, which is submerged in the waters.
To forward the research, initially in February 2025, a five-member team from the ASI carried out an investigation south of Gomati Creek, located on the eastern side of Dwarka. This fieldwork was aimed to inspect earlier explored areas and examine present condition of the area. The object was to identify probable areas for further investigations and study. The selected area was explored by archaeologists and important features were photographed.
"The present underwater investigations and fieldwork is to search, document, and study submerged archaeological remains besides imparting training to archaeologists in this branch of archaeology. The planned study also aims to ascertain the antiquity of the recovered objects through scientific analysis of sediments, archaeological and marine deposits," said a member of the exploration team.
The earlier excavations conducted at Dwarka was done in a limited area due to unavailability of open area around the Dwarkadheesh temple. The excavations conducted in the forecourt of Dwarkadheesh temple revealed important structural and archaeological remains indicating regular ancient settlements in the area.
Underwater archaeological researches also contributed significantly about understanding history and activities in the past.
The earlier exploration carried out systematic archaeological investigations from 2005 to 2007. These archaeological investigations at Dwarka, both onshore and offshore, revealed important archaeological remains including ancient sculptures, stone anchors, and other objects of historical importance.
"A large area was scientifically surveyed but underwater archaeological excavations were carried out by in a limited area by the archaeologist of the ASI and divers of Indian Navy. The area for the excavation was duly marked and systematic dives were conducted. During the excavation, scattered submerged remains were cleaned due to deposition of vegetation as well as thick calcareous deposit. The excavation revealed clusters of submerged remains," said officials.
In 2007, a small area near the northern gate of Dwarkadheesh temple was also chosen for the excavation. The entire excavation was conducted meticulously to document antiquity in-situ. A deposit of about 10 meters having, 26 layers was excavated. Antiquities recovered from this small excavation included iron objects, beads, copper objects, rings, etc. Besides, potteries recovered during the excavation were also examined and studied thoroughly.
The officials said that a group of nine archaeologists selected from different parts of the country are participating in the ongoing investigations. They are also being trained in the field of underwater archaeology to expend activities of the Underwater Archaeology Wing. Divers participating in the team also include three women divers; Assistant Superintending Archaeologist of the Underwater Archaeology Wing Aprajita Sharma, Assistant Superintending Archaeologist Poonam Vind and Assistant Archaeologist Rajkumari Barbina.
Director Excavations and Exploration Hemasagar A Naik is also associated with the excavations. The team is conducting their survey under the most experienced underwater archaeologist in the country Professor Tripathi.
The fresh attempt to study underwater archeology in the state assumes significance as last year in February Prime Minister Narendra Modi went scuba diving off the Panchkui beach coast to perform prayers at ancient Dwarka city belonging to Lord Krishna, which is submerged in the waters.
The ASI has accorded permission for a year to undertake investigation.
The unit has been at the forefront of underwater archaeological research since the 1980s.
Since 2001, the wing has been conducting explorations at different sites such as Bangaram Island (Lakshadweep), Mahabalipuram (Tamil Nadu), Dwarka (Gujarat), Loktak Lake (Manipur), and Elephanta Island (Maharashtra). Archaeologists of UAW have also collaborated with the Indian Navy (IN) and other government organizations for the study and protection of underwater cultural heritage.