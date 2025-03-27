ASI conducts another round of underwater exploration in Dwarka

In continuation of the brief fieldwork conducted last month, a team of Underwater Archaeology Wing (UAW) of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) led by its Additional Director-General (ADG) Professor Alok Tripathi undertook another round onshore and offshore expeditions at Dwarka and Bet Dwarka in Gujarat.

The fresh investigation was initiated in the region after two decades. For the first time, the exploration team comprises women archaeologists.

As part of the present study, the plan is to cover expanded area in Okhamandal. Teams of archaeologists are looking for other potential sites in the area to understand history, said ASI officials.

The study will include, archaeological explorations, identification of potential sites and places, scientific study involving diving operations, search. The team will also do collection of archaeological remains, their proper documentation and research involving scientific analysis and studies.