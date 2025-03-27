Opposition MPs slam Centre’s silence on looming US tariffs, demand clear stance

Opposition lawmakers on Thursday questioned the government's response to US President Donald Trump's tariff threats, with senior Congress leader P Chidambaram urging clarity.

He said the issue had neither been discussed in Parliament nor consulted with opposition parties.

Initiating a discussion on the Finance Bill 2025 in the Rajya Sabha, Chidambaram cautioned that a trade war would lead to depressed exports, lower FDI, higher inflation and currency depreciation. He said India must stand with saner voices in the world, such as Canada, Britain, France, Germany and Japan, and collectively do everything to prevent a tariff and trade war.

Referring to Trump's statement that the US will impose tariffs from April 2, the former finance minister said, "What is the government's response? What is India's response? There has been no statement of policy, no discussion in Parliament, and no consultation with Opposition parties. The government is holding its cards close to its chest if it has any cards at all."

Chidambaram further said, "A tariff war will lead to a trade war. The whole world will be hurt..."

He alleged that Sitharaman had announced customs duty reduction on various items, including motor vehicles, passenger cars, goods, transport vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles and even toys in the Union Budget 2025-26 under Trump's pressure.