SC to deliver verdict on Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi’s plea to quash FIR over poem post

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on Friday on an appeal filed by Congress Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi, seeking to quash an FIR registered against him by the Gujarat Police for posting a poem on social media.

A two-judge bench, comprising Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, had reserved its judgment on Pratapgarhi's plea on 3 March and will now pronounce its decision.

During an earlier hearing, the apex court observed that the police must understand the significance of the freedom of speech and expression "at least now" after 75 years of the Constitution.

"When it comes to the freedom of speech and expression, it has to be preserved," the court had remarked.

The FIR alleged that Pratapgarhi had posted a 46-second video clip of the poem on 29 December on his X handle, with the lyrics "Ae khoon ke pyase baat suno..." playing in the background.