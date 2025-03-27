Union Carbide waste disposal: MP government submits status report on trial run; HC approves disposal

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government submitted before the High Court on Thursday a status report on the recent three-phase trial run of the disposal of the defunct Union Carbide plant’s toxic waste. The government also informed the HC’s division bench that the remaining waste can be safely disposed of within a period of 72 days.

The HC’s division bench comprising the Chief Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Vivek Jain, subsequently ordered that the exercise (incineration of the remaining waste) be done within time and in accordance with law, while adopting all safety measures.

During the hearing of the case on Thursday, the state government, while submitting the status report, informed the HC that the three-phase trial run of disposing 30 metric ton of waste (ten metric ton in each phase) in pursuance with the HC’s February 18 order, has been successfully completed.

Through the affidavit, the government also submitted that the remaining waste could be incinerated under the supervision of the central and state pollution control boards supervision, at an optimum feed rate of 270 kg per hour.