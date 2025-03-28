Farmer leader Pandher accuses AAP, BJP of conspiring against farmers; vows to continue protest

CHANDIGARH: Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, released from jail today, accused both the BJP-led Union Government and the AAP-led Punjab Government of conspiring to undermine the ongoing farmers' protest 2.0. He likened the central government to invader Ahmad Shah Abdali and the Punjab government to Zakaria Khan, notorious for persecuting Sikhs.

Pandher, the convenor of Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, was released from Muktsar jail, while Abhimanyu Kohar, Kaka Kotra and some other farmer leaders were released from Patiala central jail.

Speaking to the media at the Bahadurgarh Commando Complex near Patiala, Pandher questioned the AAP government's stance, which had previously claimed that the farmers' protests were directed against the central government. He raised concerns over the events of March 19, when the government allegedly attacked farmers returning from a meeting with central and state ministers. Pandher asked whether Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann aimed to protect central ministers or if there was a fear of the Enforcement Directorate's actions.

He alleged that the Mann government conspired with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to target the farmers as both the government actively participated in demolishing the protest sites.

Pandher stated that the morchas will continue in any form, and the action plans, including protests in front of AAP MLAs' and ministers' residences on March 31, will proceed as scheduled. He further alleged that orders are now being dictated by corporate interests and Washington, who have historically been opposed to farmers, similar to the orders once issued by Abdali. Pandher also claimed that drugs are openly available in jails, asserting that the Yuth Nashaa Virodh scheme has failed.