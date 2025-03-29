Saif Ali Khan's attacker seeks bail, says he was booked in false case

MUMBAI: The 30-year-old Bangladeshi national arrested for allegedly stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his house in Bandra has applied for bail, claiming that a false case has been registered against him.

In a plea before the sessions court on Friday, the accused, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, claimed that "the first information report is patently false and a false case has been registered against him".

Khan (54) was stabbed multiple times with a knife by an intruder inside his 12th-floor apartment in upscale Bandra on January 16. He underwent an emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital.

The police arrested Shariful two days after the attack.

The accused, in the plea, claimed his arrest was illegal, as the investigating agency had "clearly and blatantly disregarded" section 47 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).