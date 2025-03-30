Union Minister Amit Shah holds seat-sharing talks with NDA coalition partners for Bihar assembly polls

PATNA: Union home minister Amit Shah held a meeting with NDA coalition partners in the state capital on Sunday evening on sharing of seats among allies in upcoming assembly elections in Bihar due in October-November. The meeting was held at chief minister Nitish Kumar’s residence, which was attended by top leaders of all allies of ruling alliance.

During the meeting, leaders of NDA coalition partners handed over the list of seats they wanted to contest in the ensuing election. The BJP leadership will later consider the names of seats that each alliance partner wanted to contest.

Sources said that all the leaders present at the meeting reiterated their resolve for the victory of the candidates of the coalition partners in the ensuing election. The leaders expressed their solidarity and said that they would leave no stone unturned to achieve the target of winning 225 seats in the 243-member assembly.

Besides Shah and Nitish, two deputy CMs-Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha, union ministers Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Chirag Paswan and Rajya Sabha member Upendra Kushwaha were prominent among others present at the meeting.