Amid tight security, Eid-ul-Fitr namaz offered peacefully in UP's mosques

LUCKNOW: Namaz of Eid-ul-Fitr was completed peacefully in 30,000 mosques and 40,000 Eidgahs across Uttar Pradesh on Monday amid state-imposed curbs prohibiting the offering of Namaz on roads and public properties. Special vigilance was deployed in Sambhal, Aligarh, Lucknow, and Meerut districts; Namazis who thronged the Jama Masjid of Varanasi were forced to offer Namaz on the stairs of the mosque.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the state government deliberately stopped his fleet to delay his arrival at the Lucknow Eidgah.

“They kept my fleet held up for half an hour. When I asked for reasons behind the delay, the officer had no reply. Is it a dictatorship or some emergency? Today, the country’s constitution is at the greatest risk,” said Akhilesh.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak also reached Lucknow Eidgah and greet the Namazis.

UP DGP Prashant Kumar said that the Namaz of Eid-ul-Fitr was offered peacefully in all the districts of the state abiding with guidelines issued by the administration.

“People did not offer Namaz at public places following the advice of the clerics and also the norms laid out by the state administration amid tight security arrangements,” said the DGP.