'Carnage of India's public education system must end,' Sonia Gandhi attacks Modi government on NEP

NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing tussle between the Centre and Tamil Nadu over the alleged imposition of Hindi in schools under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Modi government accusing it of implementing its three core agendas — centralisation, commercialisation and communalisation — and warned that the carnage of India's public education system must end.

Unchecked centralisation has been the hallmark of the Modi government's functioning over the last 11 years, but its most damaging consequences have been in education, wrote the Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson in a strongly worded opinion piece for The Hindu. “Over the last decade, our education systems have been systematically cleansed of the spirit of public service, and education policy has been sanitised of any concerns about access to and the quality of education,” she said.

Wading into the controversy over the stopping educational grants for Tamil Nadu government, Gandhi alleged that it violates constitutional morality. “Among the most disgraceful acts committed by this government is the coercion of state governments to implement the PM-SHRI (or PM Schools for Rising India) scheme of model schools by withholding the grants due to them under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) as leverage,” she wrote.

The Central Advisory Board of Education, comprising Ministries for Education in both the Union and state Governments, has not been convened since September 2019, she said.

“Even while adopting and implementing a paradigm shift in education through the NEP 2020, the Union government has not seen fit to consult state governments on the implementation of these policies even once. It is a testament to the government's singular determination not to heed any voice other than its own, even on a subject that is squarely in the Concurrent List of the Indian Constitution,” wrote the Rajya Sabha MP.

“The lack of dialogue with states is accompanied by a bullying tendency", she added.

These funds have been due to states for years as part of the financial support required to implement the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, which came into force in 2010, she said.

“These actions betray the motivations of a government that cares more about posturing and pursuing publicity than upholding the constitutionally guaranteed Right to Education,” said Gandhi.