Mumbai Police reach Kunal Kamra’s residence over controversial joke on Eknath Shinde

A team of Mumbai Police arrived at comedian Kunal Kamra’s residence on Monday in connection with a case related to his controversial joke allegedly aimed at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, ANI reported.
Kamra was summoned for questioning at the Khar police station in connection with his controversial jokes at Mumbai's Habitat Centre, but failed to appear.
The Khar police had previously sent two summons to Kamra after registering a First Information Report (FIR) on March 24 based on a complaint by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel.
Earlier today, Rahool Kanal, General Secretary of the Shiv Sena Yuva Sena (Shinde faction), reiterated that Kamra would have to face the law.
“Following legal procedures, Yuva Sena members visit the police station every Monday and Thursday. We welcome the court’s relief for Kamra, but it is only valid until April 7,” Kanal told ANI.
He added, “Kamra must face the law, no matter what protection he has in Tamil Nadu. Whenever he returns to Mumbai, he will be welcomed in true ‘Shiv Sena style’… It’s not a threat, but Mumbai follows the culture of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava.’ If he considers himself a guest here, he must follow the law.”
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut accused Maharashtra’s cabinet ministers of making serious threats against Kamra.
“Ministers in the state cabinet are openly threatening Kamra, demanding that he be ‘shot and hanged immediately.’ This lawlessness continues under the watch of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who has remained silent on the matter,” Raut said.
The controversy erupted after Kamra released a parody version of a song from the 1997 film ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’ on March 23, targeting Eknath Shinde. The act sparked backlash, with Shiv Sena workers vandalizing the venue where his show was recorded. Days later, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) began demolishing parts of the Habitat studio where the event was held.
Following the incident, Kamra took a defiant stand, refusing to apologize for his remarks.
“I will not apologize… I don’t fear this mob, and I will not hide under my bed, waiting for this to die down,” he wrote in a statement.
On Friday, the Madras High Court granted Kamra interim anticipatory bail in connection with the FIRs filed against him.
“The bail is granted with conditions and will remain in effect until April 7,” Justice Sunder Mohan ruled.
Kamra had sought transit anticipatory bail, citing multiple threats received after his recent satirical comments. The case remains under investigation as Mumbai Police continue their legal proceedings.