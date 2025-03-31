Mumbai Police reach Kunal Kamra’s residence over controversial joke on Eknath Shinde

A team of Mumbai Police arrived at comedian Kunal Kamra’s residence on Monday in connection with a case related to his controversial joke allegedly aimed at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, ANI reported.

Kamra was summoned for questioning at the Khar police station in connection with his controversial jokes at Mumbai's Habitat Centre, but failed to appear.

The Khar police had previously sent two summons to Kamra after registering a First Information Report (FIR) on March 24 based on a complaint by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel.

Earlier today, Rahool Kanal, General Secretary of the Shiv Sena Yuva Sena (Shinde faction), reiterated that Kamra would have to face the law.

“Following legal procedures, Yuva Sena members visit the police station every Monday and Thursday. We welcome the court’s relief for Kamra, but it is only valid until April 7,” Kanal told ANI.

He added, “Kamra must face the law, no matter what protection he has in Tamil Nadu. Whenever he returns to Mumbai, he will be welcomed in true ‘Shiv Sena style’… It’s not a threat, but Mumbai follows the culture of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava.’ If he considers himself a guest here, he must follow the law.”