Supreme Court appointed NTF works on preventing student suicides, improving mental health

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court-appointed National Task Force (NTF), led by former Supreme Court judge Justice S. Ravindra Bhat, has started its work and will seek public opinions and suggestions to address mental health issues faced by students in educational institutions across the country.

The Supreme Court, in its verdict on March 24, formed the NTF to create a proper system to prevent student suicides on campuses and tackle mental health challenges. The court took this step after noticing the increasing number of student suicides in higher education institutions.

The court also directed the Delhi Police to register an FIR based on complaints from the families of two students who died by suicide while studying at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, in 2023.

The NTF held its first meeting on March 29 and began working on understanding the root causes of student suicides in higher education institutions. It plans to create a detailed report with practical recommendations and submit it to the Supreme Court within four months.

The task force will also review current policies, examine existing laws, and consult with relevant stakeholders to improve student welfare.

Justice Bhat leads the NTF, which includes a team of experts such as Dr. Alok Sarin, Prof. Mary E. John, Arman Ali, Prof. Rajendra Kachroo, Dr. Aqsa Shaikh, Dr. Seema Mehrotra, Prof. Virginius Xaxa, Dr. Nidhi Sabharwal, and Aparna Bhat.

In its March 24 verdict, the Supreme Court stated that student suicides in educational institutions highlight the urgent need for a strong and effective system to address the various factors pushing students toward such extreme steps. The court approved the formation of the NTF after observing a "disturbing pattern" of student suicides across the country.