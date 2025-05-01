Clampdown on terror ecosystem: Police carry out searches at 21 places in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Police on Thursday carried out searches at 21 places in the city here as part of a clampdown on the terror ecosystem launched in the aftermath of last month's Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people.

The houses where the searches were carried out included that of Al-Umar terror outfit founder Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar alias Latrum.

Latrum was released from prison, along with Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar, in exchange for the passengers of the hijacked Indian Airlines flight 814 in 1999.

A spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Police said they have intensified searches across multiple locations in the city, with the aim to dismantle the terror-supporting infrastructure in the district.

He said the searches were part of the continuing action against terrorist associates of proscribed outfits and in furtherance of the investigation into cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The searches were conducted at 21 places, he added.