Clashes after rape of minor: High Court asks authorities to curb tension in Nainital

NAINITAL: Taking suo motu cognizance of the tension prevailing here after the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl by an elderly man, the Uttarakhand High Court has directed the police to maintain law and order, prevent gathering of crowds and conduct checking of vehicles.

A division bench of the high court comprising senior Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Vivek Bharti Sharma on Thursday also asked authorities to monitor the internet to check rumour-mongering.

Communal tension broke out in Nainital after the girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by the 60-year-old man hailing from the minority community.The accused Osman, who is a contractor has been arrested.

The court further said that in order to maintain peace and order, the police should issue appeals to people and intensify patrolling to ensure that a violent situation like the one in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area does not arise in Nainital.

Several incidents of violence took place in Banbhoolpura area in February last year after a madrassa was demolished.