Dhaka distances itself from ex-Bangladesh army officer's call for military alliance with China against India

NEW DELHI: A former Bangladesh army officer and close associate of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has suggested that Dhaka should consider aligning with China to take control of India’s northeastern states if India launches a retaliatory strike against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.
Yunus' interim government on Friday distanced itself from the remarks made by Major General (Retd.) A.L.M. Fazlur Rahman, who posted his comments on social media.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Rahman wrote in Bengali, “If India attacks Pakistan, Bangladesh should occupy the seven states of Northeastern India. I think it is necessary to start discussions with China on a joint military arrangement in this regard.”
Rahman was appointed chairman of the National Independent Commission by the Yunus-led interim government in December 2024.
The commission was tasked with investigating the 2009 Bangladesh Rifles revolt and the resulting killings.
In response, Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a media release on Friday stating, “The comments do not reflect the position or policies of the government of Bangladesh, and as such, the government neither endorses nor supports such rhetoric in any form or manner.”
The government urged all parties to refrain from associating the state with the personal views expressed by Rahman, the Dhaka Tribune reported.
The ministry further emphasized that Bangladesh remains firmly committed to the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, mutual respect, and the peaceful coexistence of all nations.
Earlier in March, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus sparked controversy during an official visit to China with remarks concerning India’s northeastern region.
Speaking at a business event, Yunus noted that India’s seven northeastern states—bordering Bangladesh over a stretch of nearly 1,600 kilometers—are landlocked and lack direct access to the ocean except through Bangladeshi territory.
He described Dhaka as the “only guardian” of the Indian Ocean in the region and invited China to use Bangladesh as a trade corridor to send goods across the globe.
Yunus’ comments drew strong disapproval from New Delhi and were widely condemned by Indian political leaders across party lines. The remarks were seen as provocative, particularly in the context of regional security and trade dynamics.
In a significant diplomatic response, India in April revoked the transshipment facility it had previously granted to Bangladesh for exporting goods to the Middle East, Europe, and other global markets—except for Nepal and Bhutan. The move was widely interpreted as a signal of New Delhi’s displeasure with Dhaka’s recent posture and rhetoric.
Bangladesh has long relied on access to several Indian ports and airports to facilitate its exports to West Asia, Europe, and other international markets. However, following recent diplomatic tensions, India has restricted this facility—except for exports destined for Nepal and Bhutan. These exemptions remain in place due to international obligations under World Trade Organization (WTO) provisions mandating trade access for landlocked countries.
Bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh have sharply deteriorated in recent months. Tensions have escalated significantly since Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus assumed power, particularly due to his failure to curb rising attacks on minority communities—especially Hindus—following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government in August last year.