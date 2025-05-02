Dhaka distances itself from ex-Bangladesh army officer's call for military alliance with China against India

NEW DELHI: A former Bangladesh army officer and close associate of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has suggested that Dhaka should consider aligning with China to take control of India’s northeastern states if India launches a retaliatory strike against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Yunus' interim government on Friday distanced itself from the remarks made by Major General (Retd.) A.L.M. Fazlur Rahman, who posted his comments on social media.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Rahman wrote in Bengali, “If India attacks Pakistan, Bangladesh should occupy the seven states of Northeastern India. I think it is necessary to start discussions with China on a joint military arrangement in this regard.”

Rahman was appointed chairman of the National Independent Commission by the Yunus-led interim government in December 2024.

The commission was tasked with investigating the 2009 Bangladesh Rifles revolt and the resulting killings.