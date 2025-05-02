Punjab parties unite to oppose water release to Haryana, seek PM Modi's intervention

CHANDIGARH: In a rare display of political unity, all recognised political parties in Punjab on Thursday unanimously declared that not a single drop of extra water would be given to Haryana from the Bhakra Dam.
The decision came after the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) ordered the release of 8,500 cusecs of water to the neighbouring state, triggering tensions. An all-party delegation is now likely to seek an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the issue.
The two-hour all-party meeting was convened by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
Representatives of seven recognised political parties were present and extended their full support to the state government’s stand on safeguarding Punjab’s water rights.
Following the meeting, CM Mann said, “The decision to release water to Haryana is being forced on Punjab but all parties are together on the issue of safeguarding the state’s waters.”
He added that the government will now prepare an agenda based on the views expressed in the meeting and share it with all parties. “Let me reiterate that there is no politics and no different political line on the sensitive issue of safeguarding the state’s waters and we are all together. The Governor has already given approval for convening the session; we will later seek time from the Prime Minister.”
Mann asserted that Haryana had already exhausted its share of water. “On humanitarian grounds, we gave them an additional 4,000 cusecs on April 4. You cannot force Punjabis to give in to this,” he said.
Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar, along with senior party leader and former cabinet minister Manoranjan Kalia, also expressed strong opposition to the BBMB’s decision.
“Punjab has no water to spare for Haryana and this injustice will not be tolerated,” said Jakhar, although he noted that the confrontation could have been avoided.
He added, “The state unit of the party is behind the state government on the issue of release of additional water to Haryana, as the neighbouring state had exhausted its allocated share for the September 21–May 20 depletion period.”
Jakhar suggested that an all-party delegation should meet the Prime Minister or Union Home Minister Amit Shah to resolve the issue through negotiations.
“This was a routine matter which could have been sorted out through talks. I have a record for 23 years, which shows that states have been overdrawing water during the water depletion period. These decisions were taken through discussions,” he said, blaming improper handling for the current standoff.
Senior Congress leader and former minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa confirmed that all party leaders had backed the government’s future course of action.
Meanwhile, all political parties have agreed to join the state government representatives in taking up the issue with the Prime Minister. Both Mann and Punjab AAP president Aman Arora confirmed they would seek time from the PM after the special assembly session.
“There was consensus that any attempt to give water to Haryana will be opposed tooth and nail. Jakhar has been requested to get us time from the PM,” said Arora.
Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leaders Balwinder Singh Bhunder and Daljit Singh Cheema, who were also present, said all issues related to Punjab’s rights, river waters, criteria for the appointment of BBMB chairman, the Dam Safety Act, BSF jurisdiction up to 50 km inside the international border, and the transfer of Chandigarh, should be raised with the Prime Minister.
“The attempt of BBMB to release water to Haryana by ignoring Punjab’s objections is an attack on federalism. We have given our suggestions. The Chief Minister will decide the next course of action,” said Cheema.
All eyes are now on the special session of the Punjab Assembly, scheduled for May 5, where a resolution on the water issue is expected to be passed.