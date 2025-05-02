Punjab parties unite to oppose water release to Haryana, seek PM Modi's intervention

CHANDIGARH: In a rare display of political unity, all recognised political parties in Punjab on Thursday unanimously declared that not a single drop of extra water would be given to Haryana from the Bhakra Dam.

The decision came after the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) ordered the release of 8,500 cusecs of water to the neighbouring state, triggering tensions. An all-party delegation is now likely to seek an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the issue.

The two-hour all-party meeting was convened by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Representatives of seven recognised political parties were present and extended their full support to the state government’s stand on safeguarding Punjab’s water rights.