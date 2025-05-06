Pakistani troops violate ceasefire for 12th consecutive night along LoC, Indian Army retaliates

Pakistani troops have once again violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, continuing a series of unprovoked attacks across multiple sectors. This marks the 12th consecutive night of such provocations, heightening the already volatile situation between the two nations.

The latest round of shelling by Pakistani forces, which began late last night, has prompted a swift and calibrated response from the Indian Army.

The exchange of fire is a direct result of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that claimed 26 lives.

The firing exchanges are taking places in five districts out of seven border districts of Jammu and Kashmir. So far, there has been no firing reports along International Border in Samba and Kathua districts.

The latest round of cross-border firing further undermines the ceasefire agreement reached in February 2021, which is now largely seen as ineffective due to Pakistan's frequent violations across the 740-km-long LoC.