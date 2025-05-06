Security agencies' response to Pahalgam more like indiscriminate crackdown: Mehbooba in letter to L-G

SRINAGAR: PDP supremo Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday wrote to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and said security agencies' response to the Pahalgam attack appeared to be a "sweeping and indiscriminate crackdown," pointing to hundreds being detained or booked under the stringent Public Safety Act.

With the Amarnath Yatra approaching, Mehbooba also sought Sinha's intervention in putting an end to the policy of arrests and punitive measures and ensure the release of innocents.

"The response from various security agencies that has followed appears less like a focused investigation and more like a sweeping and indiscriminate crackdown. Over 3,000 arrests and nearly 100 Public Safety Act (PSA) detentions have been reported," Mehbooba said in the letter.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state said such numbers were alarming and did not reflect justice but rather a collective form of punishment.

"This approach not only risks alienating families and communities but also begs the question: where will all this lead us to? While we are all unequivocally in favour of justice, the actions currently being undertaken amount to mass retribution," Mehbooba said.