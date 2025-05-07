12 days meticulous planning led to 'Operation Sindoor'

NEW DELHI: India, through a well-calibrated and calculated approach, had designed and developed the modus operandi for Operation Sindoor to avenge those who had desecrated the sindoor of Indian women in Pahalgam on 22 April.

It took nearly 8–9 days to formulate Operation Sindoor, with an additional three to four days discreetly spent refining the strategy to target terror modules and camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under the same operation.

Sources here stated that India continuously adapted its strategy for keeping the enemy and its intelligence networks in a state of complete confusion, thus preventing them from anticipating India’s response.

Notably, India had previously taken action against terrorists 12 days after the Uri attack by the Army, 12 days after the Pulwama attack, and 13 days following the Pahalgam incident.

"The most notable fact in all these actions is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued monitoring throughout the night during all these operations. It shows how the PM turned uncompromising against the terror acts whenever they had happened in India by Pak-based terrorist outfits," remarked a source, adding that India is determined to eradicate terrorism.