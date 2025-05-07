IMA hails Operation Sindoor; pledges full support to armed forces, national security efforts

NEW DELHI: Congratulating the Indian Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday said it’s over four lakh members are committed to standing shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces, government agencies, and citizens to ensure the health and safety of the nation.

“Indian Medical Association (IMA), the largest association of doctors practising modern system of medicine in India, representing over 4 lakh doctors across 1,800 local branches and 32 state branches, expresses its heartfelt congratulations to the Indian Armed Forces for their decisive and courageous action - Operation Sindoor - in response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam,” said a statement.

India carried out 24 precision cruise missile strikes at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) in response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month, in which 26 tourists were killed.

“As an organisation with deep-rooted commitment to the values of service, duty, and nation-building, IMA stands in full solidarity with the government of India, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji,” the statement by IMA’s National President, Dr Dilip Bhanushali and Honorary Secretary General, Dr Sarbari Dutta, said.