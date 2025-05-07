India used its 'right to respond,' says Rajnath Singh on Op Sindoor; lauds Army for 'scripting history'

NEW DELHI: India's military scripted "history" by acting with "precision, precaution and compassion" in destroying terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir under 'Operation Sindoor', Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday.

In his first remarks following the strike, Singh said India used its "right to respond" to the Pahalgam attack and that the targets were destroyed as per plan.

"Through Operation Sindoor, India has used its 'right to respond' to the attack on its soil, and the armed forces scripted history by acting with precision, precaution and compassion to destroy the camps used to train terrorists in Pakistan and PoK," he said addressing the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Raising Day celebrations.

The defence minister asserted that the targets were destroyed and no civilian population was harmed as per the plan.

"The whole world has witnessed what our armed forces have done today. The action was carried out very thoughtfully and in a measured manner," he said.