One killed, nine injured as unidentified aircraft crashes in village near Punjab's Bathinda

CHANDIGARH: One civilian killed and nine others injured as an unidentified aircraft caught fire and crashed in Aklian Kalan village of Bathinda district in Punjab.

The deceased has been identified as Govind a farm labourer hailing from Charkhi Dadri in Haryana, sources said.

The aircraft crashed around 2 am in harvested wheat fields, approximately 500 meters from the nearest residential area.

There was no information about the pilot till this report was filed.

After the crash, public approached the burning wreckage and discovered Govind and the other injured.

As per eyewitnesses, several farm labourers were at the local grain market late Tuesday night when they noticed an aircraft flying unusually low. The eyewitnesses further added that they woke up to the loud sound of a crashing aircraft, which immediately caught fire.

"As aircraft was spotted which was in flames people rushed to rescue the pilots. As the villagers were rushing towards the plane, it exploded and several of them were hurt,’’ said a local.

Defence personnel and police teams cordoned off the crash site and fire tenders plunged into action at the scene. The district administration is tight-lipped about the identity of the plane stating that any comment on the incident will be issued only by the defence authorities.