‘Operation Sindoor’ a fitting tribute, says daughter of Pahalgam terror victim

Arathy, daughter of N. Ramachandran, who was tragically killed in a recent terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam has voiced strong support for the Indian Army’s retaliatory mission, “Operation Sindoor.”

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, she expressed hope that the operation would bring solace to families devastated by the brutal violence.

Arathy’s father was shot dead by terrorists on April 22 while the family was vacationing in Pahalgam. Recalling the trauma of witnessing the attack firsthand, Arathy said the military response was a powerful and appropriate reply to the atrocities.

“There could not have been a more suitable title than ‘Operation Sindoor’ for this mission,” she said. “It’s a fitting answer to those who took away our fathers, brothers, and husbands right before our eyes.”