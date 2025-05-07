‘Operation Sindoor’ a fitting tribute, says daughter of Pahalgam terror victim

Arathy, daughter of N. Ramachandran, who was tragically killed in a recent terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam has voiced strong support for the Indian Army’s retaliatory mission, “Operation Sindoor.”
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, she expressed hope that the operation would bring solace to families devastated by the brutal violence.
Arathy’s father was shot dead by terrorists on April 22 while the family was vacationing in Pahalgam. Recalling the trauma of witnessing the attack firsthand, Arathy said the military response was a powerful and appropriate reply to the atrocities.
“There could not have been a more suitable title than ‘Operation Sindoor’ for this mission,” she said. “It’s a fitting answer to those who took away our fathers, brothers, and husbands right before our eyes.”
She extended her heartfelt gratitude and respect to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Army, and the central government.
“A big salute to everyone who planned and executed this operation. A big thank you to the government, the Prime Minister, and our soldiers who have been working tirelessly for this,” she added.
Arathy said, “Let all Indians find some comfort through this mission. Let Operation Sindoor bring relief to all families who lost their loved ones, including Himanshi.”
Himanshi, whose husband was one of the 26 victims of the Pahalgam attack, became the emotional face of the tragedy after a poignant photo of her sitting beside her husband's lifeless body went viral.
In retaliation for the massacre, Indian armed forces launched missile strikes early Wednesday, targeting nine terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. These included key strongholds of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke.
The strikes, conducted under the banner of ‘Operation Sindoor,’ mark a decisive response by India two weeks after the deadly civilian killings in Pahalgam.