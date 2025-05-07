Operation Sindoor: Pahalgam terror attack victim's wife Aishanya Dwivedi extends gratitude to PM Modi, Indian Army

LUCKNOW: After India launched Operation Sindoor, striking terror sites deep inside Pakistan, the wife of Shubham Dwivedi, a 31-year-old businessman killed by the terrorists in the Pahalgam terror attack, extended gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for the retaliation.
“I extend my gratitude to PM Modi for avenging my husband’s killing,” she said.
UP Assembly Speaker and BJP MLA from Maharajpur, Satish Mahana, reached out to the bereaved family of Shubham Dwivedi in the early morning after the news of Operation Sindoor went viral.
He briefed the family and Shubham’s wife, Aishanya, about the targeted military action on the terror camps inside Pakistan's territory.
While Mahana was consoling the wailing Aishanya, she said her entire family had trust in PM Modi and the way the Pahalagam killings were avenged; the trust in Modi would be alive forever.
“This is the real tribute to Shubham. Wherever he is, his soul will now be at peace,” said Aishanya.
Shubham’s father, Sanjay Dwivedi, said that the action by the Indian Army instilled a sense of faith in the country’s dispensation.
“I am continuously watching the news. I salute the Indian army and thank PM Modi, who listened to the pain of the country’s people. The way the Indian military has destroyed the terrorism that is flourishing in Pakistan, I thank our military for that… My entire family has been feeling light since we heard this news…” he said.
Aishanya said the operation was aptly named ‘Operation Sindoor’ as it was personally relatable to all those women who lost their husbands in the Pahalgam terror attack.
“If terrorism does not stop, many more families will be destroyed like ours,” she added.
Aishanya, however, reiterated her demand to grant her husband a martyr’s status.
“Not only Shubham but all those men who lost life in Pahalgam should be declared martyrs,” she maintained.
Meanwhile, UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, while paying tribute to Shubham Dwivedi, said: “We lost a child, his whole family is sad. Innocent civilians were killed on April 22. Our security forces destroyed the terror sites. PM Modi, Home Minister and Defence Minister monitored the entire situation throughout the night. We can’t thank our security forces,”
Indian forces selected the targets with the intent of eliminating top terrorists involved in planning and executing terrorist attacks in India.