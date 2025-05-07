Operation Sindoor: Pahalgam terror attack victim's wife Aishanya Dwivedi extends gratitude to PM Modi, Indian Army

LUCKNOW: After India launched Operation Sindoor, striking terror sites deep inside Pakistan, the wife of Shubham Dwivedi, a 31-year-old businessman killed by the terrorists in the Pahalgam terror attack, extended gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for the retaliation.

“I extend my gratitude to PM Modi for avenging my husband’s killing,” she said.

UP Assembly Speaker and BJP MLA from Maharajpur, Satish Mahana, reached out to the bereaved family of Shubham Dwivedi in the early morning after the news of Operation Sindoor went viral.

He briefed the family and Shubham’s wife, Aishanya, about the targeted military action on the terror camps inside Pakistan's territory.