Rajasthan on high alert after air strike on Pakistan; Schools and offices closed in four border districts

JAIPUR: Following India's late-night air strike on terrorist camps at nine locations in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor, security measures have been significantly tightened across Rajasthan, which shares the longest border with the neighbouring country. The Indian Air Force targeted a Jaish-e-Mohammed hideout in Bahawalpur, approximately 100 km from the Rajasthan border towns of Khajuwala and Anupgarh, triggering a nationwide alert and precautionary actions.

While the entire desert state has been placed on high alert, schools in Rajasthan’s border districts Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Barmer, and Sriganganagar have been closed. Airports in Bikaner and Jodhpur have also been shut as a precaution, and four flights were cancelled at Jaipur Airport. Residents of Jaisalmer and Barmer reported hearing fighter jets overhead around 2 a.m. on Tuesday. Initially assumed to be a routine exercise, it was later confirmed to be a live military operation targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan.