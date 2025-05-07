Ruling, Opposition parties in Bihar hail PM Modi and Indian Army for Operation Sindoor

Welcoming the Indian Army for showing exemplary courage, Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary said that it was a proud moment for the entire nation.

“Indian Army attacked altogether nine locations in Pakistan from where terror activities were going on or being controlled,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said that it was expected that the terrorists involved in the attack on tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir would not be spared.

“It is a day of pride for all of us,” he added.

Leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, also praised the Indian Army for its retaliatory action against Pakistan-backed terrorists under ‘Operation Sindoor’.

He said that India would not tolerate any form of terrorism or separatism within its territory. RJD leader said that the Indian Army would always stand to protect people, especially women of the country. We believe in truth, non-violence and peace. We do not do anything wrong initially, but when someone tries to do wrong, we never tolerate and take action accordingly,” he added.

Tejashwi also said that if somebody from outside tried to damage our unity and sovereignty, the 140 crore people of India would give them a befitting reply. “We are with the Government of India and the Indian Army in the fight against terrorism,” he asserted.