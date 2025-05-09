Bollywood rushes to register Operation Sindoor title following Indian Military strikes

Bollywood filmmakers and actors are rushing to register film titles inspired by the codename for India’s recent military strikes in Pakistan, submitting over 30 applications within just two days.
India conducted targeted strikes on terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir early on Wednesday under 'Operation Sindoor', two weeks after the massacre of 26 people mostly tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
Since the strikes, the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA), Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC), and Western India Film Producers’ Association (WIFPA) have seen a surge in applications for film titles related to Operation Sindoor.
The three bodies have collectively received over 30 title applications via email related to the military operation.
“The numbers could go up to 50–60. This is not something new. Most people have applied for titles like Operation Sindoor and Mission Sindoor,” said Anil Nagrath, Secretary of IMPPA.
“One person can apply for any number of titles, but the title will be allotted to the person who applied first. Any producer looking to make a film usually seeks topics that are in the news. This is something India is proud of, so filmmakers are keen to bring this story to the screen,” Nagrath told PTI.
He added that similar waves of interest had been seen in the past, with applications for titles related to Kargil, Uri, Kumbh, and others.
Other titles being applied for include Hindustan Ka Sindoor, Mission Operation Sindoor, and Sindoor Ka Badla.
Applications have also been received for titles related to Pahalgam such as Pahalgam: The Terror Attack and Pahalgam Attack, among others.
According to sources, director Aditya Dhar (who helmed the 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike), actor Suniel Shetty, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, Vivek Agnihotri, Ashok Pandit, and production house T-Series are among those who have submitted title applications.
“Once a title is applied for, a committee comprising members from IMPPA, IFTPC, WIFPA, and the Producers Guild of India — decides who should be allotted the title, purely on the basis of who registered it first. There’s no favouritism in this process,” Nagrath stated.
The application fee for registering a title is Rs 300 plus GST, while urgent applications cost Rs 3,000 plus GST.
Applicants have three years to use the title. “If a film is not produced within three years using the registered title, the title will be withdrawn,” he added.
Earlier in the day, it was reported that Reliance Industries Limited and five others had approached the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks to register the term Operation Sindoor for use in entertainment-related services, including audio and video content.
The applications were filed under Class 41 of the Nice Classification, which covers education and training services, film and media production, live performances and events, digital content delivery, publishing, and cultural and sporting activities.
However, Reliance Industries Ltd later withdrew its application, stating it had been inadvertently filed by a junior employee without authorisation.