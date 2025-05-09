Bollywood rushes to register Operation Sindoor title following Indian Military strikes

Bollywood filmmakers and actors are rushing to register film titles inspired by the codename for India’s recent military strikes in Pakistan, submitting over 30 applications within just two days.

India conducted targeted strikes on terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir early on Wednesday under 'Operation Sindoor', two weeks after the massacre of 26 people mostly tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Since the strikes, the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA), Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC), and Western India Film Producers’ Association (WIFPA) have seen a surge in applications for film titles related to Operation Sindoor.

The three bodies have collectively received over 30 title applications via email related to the military operation.