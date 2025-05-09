X's Global Affairs account temporarily withheld in India amid government crackdown on social media

NEW DELHI: Hours after the Elon Musk-owned social media intermediary ‘X’ stated that it had started blocking accounts in response to directives from the Indian government, the ‘Global Government Affairs’ account of X (formerly Twitter) was temporarily withheld in India.

When attempting to access the '@GlobalAffairs' account, a message appeared on screen stating, ‘Account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand’.

In compliance with executive orders from the Indian government, X began blocking over 8,000 accounts in India on Thursday.

The platform took action following a government warning that non-compliance could result in substantial fines and imprisonment of the company’s local employees.

In a post on X late Thursday evening, the Global Government Affairs team confirmed that, following the orders, it had commenced restricting access to specified accounts within India. However, it also expressed its reservations.