Fake Army uniforms seized in Ranchi raid amid rising India-Pakistan tensions

During the operation, fake Army uniforms and combat clothing, manufactured without authorisation from any competent authority were seized from the shop.
Mukesh Ranjan
RANCHI: Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Army Intelligence Agency (Military Intelligence) and Jharkhand ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad) recovered counterfeit Army uniforms in Ranchi during a raid jointly conducted by the two agencies on Friday.

According to information received from sources, the raid was carried out at Shri Ganesh Army Store, located at Booti More in Ranchi, following a tip-off from Military Intelligence in Lucknow.

During the operation, fake Army uniforms and combat clothing, manufactured without authorisation from any competent authority were seized from the shop. A source informed The New Indian Express that these counterfeit uniforms were being sold to the general public.

The matter is under thorough investigation to determine who was involved and what their motives were.
Significantly, this incident could pose a threat to national security amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 innocent people were killed by terrorists on 22 April.

