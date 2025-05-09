Gujarat on Alert: CM Patel tightens border security, cancels health leaves, ramps up emergency stocks

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat has been put on high alert following escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, triggering an emergency response from the state machinery.
In a decisive move, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel convened a high-level review meeting on Friday, May 9, 2025, at the State Emergency Operation Center in Gandhinagar.
Bringing together senior secretaries, district administrators, and police chiefs under one roof, Patel mapped out an aggressive security strategy in response to the volatile situation.
Immediately following the meeting, fortified security grids were activated across Gujarat’s border villages, while Bhuj Airport was swiftly transferred under army control to tighten defense readiness.
Speaking to the media after the meeting, the Minister of State for Home Affairs of Gujarat said, "The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the officers of all the forces on behalf of the citizens of Gujarat. In this tense situation, he reviewed the preparedness with all government departments to ensure there is no shortage in the support required by the forces. Coordination issues between forces, if any, were also discussed to find quick solutions. Citizens need not be afraid of any kind of rumors."
Parallelly, the state government clamped down on health sector mobility, canceling all leaves for doctors, paramedics, and health workers—except for cases of severe illness. Orders were issued for immediate return to duty, targeting even those still lingering on sanctioned leave, underlining the gravity of the moment. Simultaneously, the health department received strict directives to stockpile critical medicines, deploy rapid-response medical teams, and ensure continuous power backup through generator installations, reinforcing the state’s preparedness for any fallout from the spiraling crisis.
Gujarat, sharing both land and sea borders with Pakistan, has gone into lockdown mode after India's precision anti-terror strikes across the border. Acting without delay, Director General of Police Vikas Sahay, late Wednesday night, ordered the blanket cancellation of all police leaves across cities and districts, citing an "unforeseen situation" demanding full-force readiness. As tensions surge along the Kutch-Pakistan border, authorities have slammed an
indefinite ban on fishing activities in the sensitive marine zones of Narayan Sarovar, Jakhau, and Lakhpat to choke any potential threat from the sea.
On the southern front, Surat Police have escalated to high alert, reinforcing security at Sunwali Beach with a heavy deployment, while Hazira Police intensify beach patrols to preempt any infiltration. Locals have been placed on strict surveillance duty, with clear instructions to immediately alert police about any suspicious individuals or activities. Taking no chances, Surat Police Commissioner convened an urgent meeting with fishermen and coastal residents, warning them to avoid venturing into the sea unless absolutely essential, and mandating swift reporting of any suspicious sightings to the nearest police station, stitching a tight, vigilant net across the vulnerable coastline.