Gujarat on Alert: CM Patel tightens border security, cancels health leaves, ramps up emergency stocks

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat has been put on high alert following escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, triggering an emergency response from the state machinery.

In a decisive move, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel convened a high-level review meeting on Friday, May 9, 2025, at the State Emergency Operation Center in Gandhinagar.

Bringing together senior secretaries, district administrators, and police chiefs under one roof, Patel mapped out an aggressive security strategy in response to the volatile situation.

Immediately following the meeting, fortified security grids were activated across Gujarat’s border villages, while Bhuj Airport was swiftly transferred under army control to tighten defense readiness.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, the Minister of State for Home Affairs of Gujarat said, "The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the officers of all the forces on behalf of the citizens of Gujarat. In this tense situation, he reviewed the preparedness with all government departments to ensure there is no shortage in the support required by the forces. Coordination issues between forces, if any, were also discussed to find quick solutions. Citizens need not be afraid of any kind of rumors."

Parallelly, the state government clamped down on health sector mobility, canceling all leaves for doctors, paramedics, and health workers—except for cases of severe illness. Orders were issued for immediate return to duty, targeting even those still lingering on sanctioned leave, underlining the gravity of the moment. Simultaneously, the health department received strict directives to stockpile critical medicines, deploy rapid-response medical teams, and ensure continuous power backup through generator installations, reinforcing the state’s preparedness for any fallout from the spiraling crisis.