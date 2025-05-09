Nation

No option left other than full-blown war with India, says Pakistan defence minister

Asif said Pakistan had no other available means because of the aggressive actions of India. He claimed that Pakistan had tried to de-escalate but added that the chances of that seem minimal.
Khawaja Asif
Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif.ANI
Online Desk
Updated on
1 min read

Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif on Friday said Pakistan has no other option than a full-blown war with India.

Speaking to a Pakistani TV channel, he said Pakistan had no other available means because of the aggressive actions of India over the last few days. He claimed that Pakistan had tried to de-escalate the situation, but added that the chances of that seem minimal now.

Asif had been on trolled on social media earlier in the day for his claim that the Pakistan Army deliberately did not intercept Indian drones as this would have given away the locations of their air defence units to Indian forces.

The Pakistan defence minister had also been in the news last month when he confessed that his country had backed terrorist organisations in the past.

A Sky News journalist had asked him, “You do admit, sir, that Pakistan has had a long history of backing and supporting and training and funding these terrorist organisations?”

Asif admitted, “Well, we have been doing this dirty work for the United States for about three decades.”

Khawaja Asif
'Deranged fantasy': MEA shuts down claims by Pakistan that Indian forces attacked their own cities
Khawaja Asif
'It's all bunk': World Bank dismisses speculation that it can fix Indus Waters Treaty crisis
Operation Sindoor

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com