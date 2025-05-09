No option left other than full-blown war with India, says Pakistan defence minister

Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif on Friday said Pakistan has no other option than a full-blown war with India.

Speaking to a Pakistani TV channel, he said Pakistan had no other available means because of the aggressive actions of India over the last few days. He claimed that Pakistan had tried to de-escalate the situation, but added that the chances of that seem minimal now.

Asif had been on trolled on social media earlier in the day for his claim that the Pakistan Army deliberately did not intercept Indian drones as this would have given away the locations of their air defence units to Indian forces.

The Pakistan defence minister had also been in the news last month when he confessed that his country had backed terrorist organisations in the past.

A Sky News journalist had asked him, “You do admit, sir, that Pakistan has had a long history of backing and supporting and training and funding these terrorist organisations?”

Asif admitted, “Well, we have been doing this dirty work for the United States for about three decades.”