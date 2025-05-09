Patriotism on wheels: Martyr's son offers free rides to stranded soldiers

DEHRADUN: Amid escalating tensions along the India–Pakistan border, a 43-year-old tour and travel operator from Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district has pledged to provide free transportation to soldiers returning to duty after their leave was abruptly cancelled.
Bhupendra Singh, the son of a decorated war veteran, is offering free rides to Delhi and other locations for troops stranded due to the sudden shift in orders.
Bhupendra, who runs a taxi service, hails from Baluwakot village, just 160 km from the China border. He is the son of the late Pan Singh, a medal-winning soldier who fought in the 1962 and 1971 wars.
Although Bhupendra could not join the armed forces himself due to his incomplete education, he has found another way to serve the nation during a time of rising military alert.
Explaining the motivation behind his gesture, he told TNIE, “When I saw on television last night that a war-like situation was developing between India and Pakistan and soldiers' leaves were being cancelled, I made this resolve to offer a small transport service for the sake of national service.”
He estimated that nearly 500 soldiers were currently on leave at home in Dharchula, Pithoragarh, and many could face difficulties returning to their respective units.
Bhupendra’s commitment to the army is also deeply personal, his son, Pankaj Singh, currently serves in the Indian Army. “I am happy that I am a soldier's son and my son is also a soldier. Although I harboured a strong desire to serve the nation as an army officer myself, by contributing through my travel business, I stand with the Indian Army today,” he added.
When asked how long he planned to continue offering the free service, Bhupendra said with resolve, “Until peace is restored on the India–Pakistan border.”