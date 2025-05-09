Patriotism on wheels: Martyr's son offers free rides to stranded soldiers

DEHRADUN: Amid escalating tensions along the India–Pakistan border, a 43-year-old tour and travel operator from Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district has pledged to provide free transportation to soldiers returning to duty after their leave was abruptly cancelled.

Bhupendra Singh, the son of a decorated war veteran, is offering free rides to Delhi and other locations for troops stranded due to the sudden shift in orders.

Bhupendra, who runs a taxi service, hails from Baluwakot village, just 160 km from the China border. He is the son of the late Pan Singh, a medal-winning soldier who fought in the 1962 and 1971 wars.

Although Bhupendra could not join the armed forces himself due to his incomplete education, he has found another way to serve the nation during a time of rising military alert.