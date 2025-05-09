SC pulls up BJP’s Dubey for ‘highly irresponsible’ remarks

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday heavily criticised BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for his “scandalous” remarks, accusing CJI Sanjiv Khanna of being responsible for a “civil war”. It called his remark “highly irresponsible” and reflective of a penchant for attracting attention.

However, the SC refused to initiate contempt proceedings against Dubey after hearing a plea filed by a lawyer, Vishal Tiwari. “The statements of Dubey show ignorance about the role of the constitutional courts and the duties and obligations bestowed on them under the Constitution.

At the same time, we are of the firm opinion that courts are not as fragile as flowers to wither and wilt under such ludicrous statements,” said a two-judge bench, led by CJI Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar.

Reprimanding Dubey for his remarks on judiciary, the bench added, “We do not believe that the confidence in and credibility of the courts in the eyes of the public can be shaken by such absurd statements, though it can be said without the shadow of doubt that there is a desire and deliberate attempt to do so.”