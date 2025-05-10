Char Dham Yatra under high alert as ATS, paramilitary forces deployed despite India-Pakistan ceasefire

DEHRADUN: Despite an announced ceasefire, Uttarakhand has significantly ramped up security for the revered Char Dham pilgrimage, citing heightened tensions stemming from the recent three-day "war-like" standoff between India and Pakistan.
In a historic first aimed at further tightening safety measures, the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) has been deployed along the Char Dham route, a spokesperson for the Police Headquarters confirmed. Additionally, the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) is stationed at Badrinath Dham, a bomb disposal squad is in place at Kedarnath, and paramilitary forces have been deployed at the Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines, as well as along the pilgrimage routes.
IG Garhwal and Char Dham Yatra Nodal Officer, Rajiv Swaroop, stated that while preparations began months ago, the current situation necessitated enhanced measures to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the internationally renowned religious journey.
Detailing the increased security deployment, IG Garhwal Rajiv Swaroop stated, "During the Char Dham Yatra season last year, approximately 5,000 police personnel and officers were deployed. This year, their number has been increased to 6,000." He added, "Along with this, we have received six companies of paramilitary forces, which are being deployed strategically."
IG Swaroop further stated , "To ensure the safety of the pilgrims, 11 teams of the ATS have been deployed. Many police personnel in plain clothes have also been deployed to keep an eye on and apprehend unwanted individuals. Verification drives are being conducted, and fingerprints are also being taken, which we match with our national portal to check if the person has any criminal record."
"Every year, the Char Dham Yatra takes place in Uttarakhand, with devotees from India and abroad coming for darshan. The administration prepares in advance for their safe journey. We had made preparations several months ago, but given the tension due to the present scenario, security arrangements have been further strengthened," said IG Garhwal Rajiv Swaroop.
He emphasised, "This is a religious pilgrimage of international repute connected with faith. Ensuring a smooth and safe journey is our priority. All arrangements have been made by the police administration for this. Surveillance is being kept in many areas through drones. The police administration has further strengthened the monitoring system so that any suspicious person can be identified."