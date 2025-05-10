Char Dham Yatra under high alert as ATS, paramilitary forces deployed despite India-Pakistan ceasefire

DEHRADUN: Despite an announced ceasefire, Uttarakhand has significantly ramped up security for the revered Char Dham pilgrimage, citing heightened tensions stemming from the recent three-day "war-like" standoff between India and Pakistan.

Security for the revered Char Dham pilgrimage has been significantly bolstered, with police announcing they are on "high alert mode."

In a historic first aimed at further tightening safety measures, the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) has been deployed along the Char Dham route, a spokesperson for the Police Headquarters confirmed. Additionally, the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) is stationed at Badrinath Dham, a bomb disposal squad is in place at Kedarnath, and paramilitary forces have been deployed at the Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines, as well as along the pilgrimage routes.

IG Garhwal and Char Dham Yatra Nodal Officer, Rajiv Swaroop, stated that while preparations began months ago, the current situation necessitated enhanced measures to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the internationally renowned religious journey.

Detailing the increased security deployment, IG Garhwal Rajiv Swaroop stated, "During the Char Dham Yatra season last year, approximately 5,000 police personnel and officers were deployed. This year, their number has been increased to 6,000." He added, "Along with this, we have received six companies of paramilitary forces, which are being deployed strategically."