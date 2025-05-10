India shuts down Pakistan's false claims in press conference after ceasefire agreement

Following the announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, the Indian defence forces officials held a press conference clarifying multiple claims made by Pakistan.

The press conference was addressed by Commodore Raghu R Nair, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, and Colonel Sofia Qureshi.

"Pakistan claimed that it damaged our S400 and Brahmos missile base with its JF 17, which is completely wrong," Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said during the press conference.

"Secondly, it also ran a misinformation campaign that our airfields in Sirsa, Jammu, Pathankot, Bhatinda, Nalia and Bhuj were damaged, and its misinformation is also completely wrong," she stressed.

"Thirdly, according to Pakistan's misinformation campaign, our ammunition depots in Chandigarh and Vyas were damaged, which is also completely wrong," she added.

She also said that Pakistan made false allegations that the Indian Army damaged mosques.

"I want to make it very clear that India is a secular nation and our army is a very beautiful reflection of the constitutional value of India," she said.

The Pakistani side had spread false claims that the Indian military targeted mosques during its retaliatory mission following Pahalgam terror attack.