India shuts down Pakistan's false claims in press conference after ceasefire agreement

Following the announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, the Indian defence forces officials held a press conference clarifying multiple claims made by Pakistan.
The press conference was addressed by Commodore Raghu R Nair, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, and Colonel Sofia Qureshi.
"Pakistan claimed that it damaged our S400 and Brahmos missile base with its JF 17, which is completely wrong," Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said during the press conference.
"Secondly, it also ran a misinformation campaign that our airfields in Sirsa, Jammu, Pathankot, Bhatinda, Nalia and Bhuj were damaged, and its misinformation is also completely wrong," she stressed.
"Thirdly, according to Pakistan's misinformation campaign, our ammunition depots in Chandigarh and Vyas were damaged, which is also completely wrong," she added.
She also said that Pakistan made false allegations that the Indian Army damaged mosques.
"I want to make it very clear that India is a secular nation and our army is a very beautiful reflection of the constitutional value of India," she said.
The Pakistani side had spread false claims that the Indian military targeted mosques during its retaliatory mission following Pahalgam terror attack.
Commodore Raghu R Nair announced that an understanding had been reached to halt all military activities across land, air and sea.
“Indian Army, Navy and Air Forces have been instructed to adhere to this understanding,” he said.
Detailing the impact of recent operations, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said Pakistan had suffered significant losses following its unprovoked attack on Indian installations.
“Over the past few days, as we have seen, Pakistan has suffered very heavy and unsustainable losses after it has given us an unprovoked attack on our installations. It has suffered losses in both land and air. There has been extensive damage to the crucial Pakistani air bases – Skardu, Jacobabad and Bholari,” she said.
She further added, “In addition, a loss of AD weapon systems and radar made the defence of Pakistani airspace untenable. Across the Line of Control, extensive and precise damage to military infrastructure, command control centres, and logistic installations, in addition to that, two military personnel had led to a complete breakdown of its defensive and offensive capability and also Pakistani morale.”
Reaffirming India’s stance, Commodore Nair emphasised the country's preparedness despite the ceasefire.
"While the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force will be adhering to the understanding, we remain fully prepared and vigilant and committed to defending the sovereignty and integrity of the motherland.
"Every misadventure by Pakistan has been met with strength. Every future escalation will invite a decisive response. We remain fully operationally ready to launch whatever operations may be required in defence of the nation,” he asserted.