Jharkhand government cancels leave of doctors amid rising Indo-Pak tensions

RANCHI: Amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan, all hospitals, doctors and medical resources in the state have been put on high alert, across the state, and the leaves of the government doctors have been cancelled.

All the Civil Surgeons and government doctors have also been directed to remain available 24×7 at their workplaces.

“Leaves of all government doctors have been cancelled with immediate effect. Along with this, for the first time, the state government has also directed all private hospitals to remain on duty round the clock so that there is no medical vacuum anywhere,” said Health Minister Dr Irfan Ansari.

Special budget has been allotted to the hospitals in the cantonment and border areas of the state, and supply of additional medical staff, equipment and medicines is being ensured, he added.