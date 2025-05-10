Jharkhand government cancels leave of doctors amid rising Indo-Pak tensions

RANCHI: Amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan, all hospitals, doctors and medical resources in the state have been put on high alert, across the state, and the leaves of the government doctors have been cancelled.
All the Civil Surgeons and government doctors have also been directed to remain available 24×7 at their workplaces.
“Leaves of all government doctors have been cancelled with immediate effect. Along with this, for the first time, the state government has also directed all private hospitals to remain on duty round the clock so that there is no medical vacuum anywhere,” said Health Minister Dr Irfan Ansari.
Special budget has been allotted to the hospitals in the cantonment and border areas of the state, and supply of additional medical staff, equipment and medicines is being ensured, he added.
According to the Health Minister, the doctors of Jharkhand are ready not only to protect the citizens of the state but also to go to the borders and stand with the army, if required.
“This is not just a medical advisory, but a pledge from Jharkhand to the nation - Protect every life, serve in every situation,” said the Health Minister.
Notably, the Health Minister has offered to donate his four months' salary to the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.
According to Ansari, the Pahalgam terror attack is not only an attack on humanity, but they have attacked the soul of India and every Indian; this incident has shaken me deeply. “It is my duty to stand with the bereaved families in their grief …... the sacrifice of the martyrs is priceless…...my heart goes out to the families,” said Ansari in his post X after the Pahalgam Terror Attack.