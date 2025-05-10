J&K mourns loss of people-friendly officer in Pak shelling in Rajouri

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officer Raj Kumar Thapa, who lost his life in Pakistani shelling early Saturday, was known for his unwavering professional devotion and people-friendly approach, leaving many in the union territory mourning.

Thapa, 54, was widely respected for his unwavering professional devotion and approachable nature, a quality that deeply resonated with the people he served.

An MBBS graduate, he joined JKAS in 2001.

Thapa lost his life when a Pakistani artillery shell struck his residential quarters in the bordering district of Rajouri.

He is survived by his wife, a doctor, and their two children.

The officer was posted as the Additional District Development Commissioner, Rajouri, in March last year and played a key role in handling the situation at Badhaal village where 17 members of three families, including 13 children, died under mysterious circumstances after falling sick between December 7 and January 19.

Before his tenure in Rajouri, Thapa served as an officer on special duty (OSD) to former deputy chief minister Tara Chand from 2009 to 2014, besides holding significant roles, including mission director of the J-K Skill Development Mission and special secretary in the Labour and Employment Department.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the bereaved family at Roopnagar and was seen hugging his father, Durga Dass, to condole his son's death.

"Paid my heartfelt condolences to the family of Dr Raj Kumar Thapa, JKAS, ADDC Rajouri, who lost his life in the line of duty today due to shelling by Pakistan.

His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.

The government stands firmly with his family in this hour of grief," Abdullah said in a post on X.