Nation

Indo-Pakistan tensions: Prime Minister Modi chairs high-level meeting

NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and all three service chiefs were among those who attended the meeting.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a high-level meeting with top security officials at his residence in New Delhi, Saturday, May 10, 2025.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a high-level meeting with top security officials at his residence in New Delhi, Saturday, May 10, 2025.File photo | @PMOIndia via X
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday with top government functionaries, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, a day after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop military actions.

NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and all three service chiefs were among those who attended the meeting.

India had accused Pakistan of violating the terms of the understanding on Saturday night and asked it to take "appropriate steps" to address these violations and deal with the situation with "seriousness and responsibility".

The situation has since cooled down even though residents in several border areas continue to live in a state of apprehension following days of shelling and drone incidents.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a high-level meeting with top security officials at his residence in New Delhi, Saturday, May 10, 2025.
Borders remain calm across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab after Pakistan's ceasefire violation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
India-Pakistan Tensions

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com