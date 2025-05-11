Pakistan violates ceasefire with drones, intrusions

NEW DELHI: Hours after India and Pakistan agreed on Saturday to halt all firing and military action on land, air, and sea, effective from 5 pm, the latter violated the ceasefire with drone incursions and a series of blasts, making J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah wonder what the truce was all about. Blackout sirens went off in parts of the western border, plunging them into darkness.

In a late night briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said there were repeated violations of the ceasefire understanding arrived at earlier in the evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan.

“This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today. The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations and we take very, very serious note of these violations,” Misri pointed out.

He urged Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility. The armed forces, he said, were maintaining a strong vigil. “They have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control, Misri added.

In Nagrota in J&K, the army noticed some suspicious movement near the perimeter of the military station there. “They issued a challenge, leading to a brief exchange of fire with the suspect. Sentry sustained a minor injury. Search operations are underway to track the intruder(s),” it said.

Earlier in the day, the truce announcement came shortly after US President Donald Trump said his team had mediated a “full and immediate ceasefire” following a long night of talks. Shortly thereafter, Misri announced the cessation of military operations.