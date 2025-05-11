'Wahan se goli chalegi, toh yahan se gola chalega': PM told armed forces on Pakistani actions

NEW DELHI: India has drawn a firm redline in its security posture with Pakistan: any provocation will trigger a sharper, more forceful response. “If they fire, we fire”—that’s the new normal, sources said, following the cross-border strikes under Operation Sindoor, which they emphasised is still ongoing.

“Operation Sindoor is not concluded, there is a new normal in India’s response to cross-border terrorism,” said sources familiar with the matter. Launched after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, the operation targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to sources, gave the armed forces a clear directive: “Wahan se goli chalegi, toh yahan se gola chalega”— If bullets come from there, shells will come from here.

Sources said India is determined to raise the cost of cross-border terrorism, making it clear that Pakistan cannot selectively seek cooperation while continuing to shelter and support terror networks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi firmly told US. Vice President JD Vance that any hostile action from Pakistan would invite a “far stronger and more devastating Indian response.” That same night, after Pakistan targeted 26 sites, India retaliated with overwhelming force at the neighbour’s air bases.