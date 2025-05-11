'We pray ceasefire holds, nobody dislikes peace,' say residents as normalcy returns to J&K

SRINAGAR: People of Jammu and Kashmir woke up to a calm and quiet morning, unlike their previous days, when sounds of heavy blasts, sirens and explosions tormented them.

There are no fresh reports of border ceasefire violations or drone sightings, and there was a semblance of normalcy.

The markets in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley are again abuzz with activity, with people shopping without any fear of drone attacks.

“Yesterday was a very scary evening as loud explosions could be heard around Srinagar and adjoining areas. My children were scared as there was a blackout immediately after the explosions," said Mushtaq Ahmed, a resident of Srinagar's outskirts.

"It took me a lot of effort to convince my children that everything will be normal,” he added.

Loud explosions were heard, possibly of drones being downed by the air defence system, yesterday evening, spreading panic among people. "Last night was peaceful and we hope the ceasefire between India and Pakistan holds and they resolve their issues through talks," said a Srinagar resident, Mehraj-ud-Din.

People in J&K welcomed the ceasefire. "We pray that the ceasefire holds and there is everlasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir. War is never a solution, and nobody dislikes peace,” said Syed Mustafa, a resident of the border area of Uri.