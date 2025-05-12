India’s Operation Sindoor signals strategic shift in counter-terrorism doctrine

NEW DELHI: India’s Operation Sindoor marked a decisive shift in its counter-terrorism doctrine not merely as a retaliatory action, but as a calculated strategy of cost escalation designed to deal with cross-border terrorism.

By striking terrorist infrastructure deep within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), India signalled that cross-border terrorism would no longer be tolerated without a tangible and rising price.

Indian officials termed the strikes measured, proportionate, and non-escalatory, making clear the intent was anything but a return to business as usual with Pakistan. The goal was to establish a new normal—one in which India responds decisively and with strategic clarity to every provocation, raising the cost for Pakistan’s use of terror proxies and resetting expectations for international actors accustomed to Indian restraint. But the question remains: what would constitute the threshold for retaliatory military action?

As explained by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on 7 May, India’s Operation Sindoor was guided by three core objectives: to prevent further terrorist activity, to deter the use of cross-border proxies by Pakistan-based terror groups, and to pre-empt specific threats identified through intelligence.