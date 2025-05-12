'War is not romantic, not your Bollywood movie': ex-Army chief Naravane's message to those questioning ceasefire

PUNE: Former Indian Army chief General Manoj Naravane has criticised people raising questions about the suspension of hostilities between India and Pakistan, saying war is not romantic, nor is it a Bollywood movie.

Speaking at an event in Pune on Sunday, Gen Naravane said he would go to war if ordered, but diplomacy would be his first choice.

The former Army chief pointed out it has been a tumultuous week, starting with Operation Sindoor, the strikes by the Indian Armed Forces on terrorist camps and infrastructure in Pakistan and POK, followed by four days of intense aerial and some land battles.

"It finally culminated in an announcement regarding the cessation of military action. I would like to repeat that it is only a cessation of military operations, not a ceasefire as such. Watch how things unfold in the days and weeks to come," he said.

He noted that several people have raised questions about the suspension of military hostilities and whether it was a good thing.

"If you consider the facts and figures, particularly the cost of war, you'll realise that a wise person makes that call before the losses become too large or insurmountable," he said.

"I believe we proved to Pakistan... through the strikes we carried out not only on terrorist infrastructure but also on their airfields deep within their territory that the cost of continuing on their path would be too high. That compelled them and ultimately led their DGMO to call ours to discuss the possibility of a ceasefire," he said.