Defence Minister Rajnath Singh questions Pakistan's ability to handle nuclear weapons

NEW DELHI: Pakistan's nuclear weapons should be brought under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency as they are not safe in such a rogue nation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

The defence minister's comments came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India would not tolerate "nuclear blackmail" by Pakistan and would punish cross-border terrorism strongly.

Shortly after landing in Srinagar in his first trip to Jammu and Kashmir since Operation Sindoor, Singh said how strong India's resolve against terrorism can be gauged from the fact that it has not even paid heed to Pakistan's nuclear blackmail.

"The whole world has seen how irresponsibly Pakistan has given nuclear threats to India several times," he said, interacting with troops.

"Today, from the land of Srinagar, I want to raise this question before the whole world: are nuclear weapons safe in the hands of such an irresponsible and rogue nation?" Singh asked.

"I believe that Pakistan's nuclear weapons should be taken under the supervision of IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency)," he added.

The defence minister described Operation Sindoor as the "biggest" action taken by India against terrorism in its history.

"For the last 35-40 years, India has been facing terrorism being carried out from across the border. Today India has made it clear to the whole world that we can go to any extent against terrorism," he said.