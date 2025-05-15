Put rogue Pakistan’s nukes under IAEA’s supervision, says Rajnath

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday demanded IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) supervision over Pakistan’s nuclear weapons, arguing they were not safe in the hands of the rogue nation. Pointing out that India was not deterred by Pakistan’s nuclear blackmail, he said Operation Sindoor sent a clear message to the terrorists in Pakistan that they no longer had a safe sanctuary.
Addressing soldiers in Srinagar, Rajnath said the world has witnessed how irresponsibly Islamabad has issued nuclear threats to New Delhi several times. “I raise this question before the world: Are nuclear weapons safe in the hands of such an irresponsible and rogue nation? Pakistan’s nuclear weapons should be taken under the supervision of the IAEA,” Rajnath said.
Pakistan had sought to play the nuclear card amid Operation Sindoor as media reports suggested that a meeting of their Nuclear Command Authority (NCA) — the highest decision making body on the use of nukes — would be held shortly. While it sent the international community into a tizzy, Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif later denied any proposal to call the meeting.
Another lie peddled on social media that Pakistan’s nuclear facilities were hit during Operation Sindoor, was rebutted by the IAEA, which said there was no radiation leak. “Based on information available to the IAEA, there has been no radiation leak or release from any nuclear facility in Pakistan,” the IAEA said.
Rajnath termed Op Sindoor as the biggest action ever taken by India against terror.