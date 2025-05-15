UP police arrest 30 for pro-Pakistani posts after Operation Sindoor; textile traders seek ban on China, Turkiye imports

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Police continue their relentless crackdown on individuals posting pro-Pakistan content on social media platforms during Operation Sindoor.
As per the police sources, 30 persons across 18 districts have been arrested by the authorities so far for their anti-India and pro-Pakistan posts on social media during the military operation by India in retaliation to Pahalgam terror killings.
The police sources claim that, abiding by the directives of UP DGP Prashant Kumar, special team of social media cell of police headquarters has been running a relentless campaign lodging cases against such pro-Pakistan elements in Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Lakhimpur Kheri, Baghpat and many more districts across the state for making objectionable posts and comments on social media.
“The police authorities are also tracing those who, fearing the police action, deleted their social media accounts after making incendiary comments against India during Operation Sindoor,” says a senior police officer.
Police have initiated legal action against an account spreading false rumors on social media claiming that 40 people had died in a bomb blast in Gorakhpur during Operation Sindoor. The post was traced to an account under the name of Shalu Tripathi.
Similarly, Bareilly’s Fareedpur resident, Faqruddin, was held for making objectionable posts on Facebook. In Lakhimpur Kheri Sameer Ali and Abdul Ashiq were held for shouting slogan ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ and writing pro-Pakistan posts on social media. In Baghpat, the district police authorities have booked Usman Zahid for putting anti-India content on social media and a team of cops is out to nab him.
The police authorities claim that the action is being taken not only against those who posted objectionable content on social media but also those anti-social elements who commented on such objectionable posts and shared them as well. The police authorities are also suspecting the role of toolkit behind such posts and a thorough investigation is on.
On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh Textile Industry Traders’ Association has given a call to boycott textiles imported from China and Turkiye as both the countries supported Pakistan openly during the recent military face-off between the two neighbours in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror killings. As per the Association sources, a delegation would soon meet Raskha Mantri Rajnath Singh seeking a ban on the textile trade with China and Turkiye.
Association’s president Ashok Motiyani said that Indian traders import textile from China and Turkiye substantially giving a respectable chunk of revenue to the two terror-supporting countries.
“As Turkiye and China are openly siding with the enemy country, there is no need to have trade relations with them,” says Anil Bajaj, the general secretary of the Association.
The scale of textile trade with the two countries could be assessed from the fact that in Lucknow only, the textile traders do a business worth Rs 200 crore per month by importing clothes from Turkiye and China.