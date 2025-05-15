UP police arrest 30 for pro-Pakistani posts after Operation Sindoor; textile traders seek ban on China, Turkiye imports

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Police continue their relentless crackdown on individuals posting pro-Pakistan content on social media platforms during Operation Sindoor.

As per the police sources, 30 persons across 18 districts have been arrested by the authorities so far for their anti-India and pro-Pakistan posts on social media during the military operation by India in retaliation to Pahalgam terror killings.

The police sources claim that, abiding by the directives of UP DGP Prashant Kumar, special team of social media cell of police headquarters has been running a relentless campaign lodging cases against such pro-Pakistan elements in Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Lakhimpur Kheri, Baghpat and many more districts across the state for making objectionable posts and comments on social media.

“The police authorities are also tracing those who, fearing the police action, deleted their social media accounts after making incendiary comments against India during Operation Sindoor,” says a senior police officer.

Police have initiated legal action against an account spreading false rumors on social media claiming that 40 people had died in a bomb blast in Gorakhpur during Operation Sindoor. The post was traced to an account under the name of Shalu Tripathi.

Similarly, Bareilly’s Fareedpur resident, Faqruddin, was held for making objectionable posts on Facebook. In Lakhimpur Kheri Sameer Ali and Abdul Ashiq were held for shouting slogan ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ and writing pro-Pakistan posts on social media. In Baghpat, the district police authorities have booked Usman Zahid for putting anti-India content on social media and a team of cops is out to nab him.