Six Bangladeshi nationals, Indian 'helper' arrested for illegal residence in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Six Bangladeshi nationals, including four men and two women, have been apprehended from locations across Uttarakhand, including the capital Dehradun and the holy city of Haridwar. An Indian woman accused of facilitating their illegal presence in the state has also been taken into custody.

The arrests followed confidential intelligence received by the police. Speaking with TNIE, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh confirmed the operation.

"We received confidential information regarding the presence of some suspicious individuals residing in Clement Town," SSP Singh stated.

Acting on the tip, teams from the Special Operations Group, Local Intelligence Unit, and Clement Town police were dispatched for verification. This led to the apprehension of five Bangladeshi nationals – Nirmal Rai, Shem Rai, Lipi Rai, Krishna alias Santosh, and Munir Chandra Rai – from Lane Number 11, Post Office Road. An Indian woman, Pooja Rani alias Rosna, was found living with them.

The individuals were unable to produce valid documents. Police searches recovered two illegal Aadhaar cards from Munir Chandra Rai and Bangladeshi identity cards from Krishna and Nirmal Rai. Four children found with this group have been taken into protection.

The Bangladeshi nationals were arrested for illegally residing in India. Pooja Rani was arrested and booked for assisting them.