Indian Coast Guard’s ‘Operation Olivia’ protects 6.98 lakh Olive ridley turtles in Odisha

NEW DELHI: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG), under its mission Operation Olivia in Odisha, has successfully protected over six lakh Olive Ridley turtles. The ICG adopted a diverse approach, involving Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in the initiative as well.
In a statement released on Monday, the ICG said, “In a major boost to marine conservation, the Indian Coast Guard’s annual mission Operation Olivia helped protect a record 6.98 lakh Olive Ridley turtles that nested at the Rushikulya river mouth in Odisha during February 2025.”
Conducted annually from November to May, Operation Olivia is a vital initiative by the ICG aimed at ensuring safe nesting grounds for Olive Ridley turtles, particularly at Gahirmatha Beach and the surrounding coastal areas of Odisha, which witness the arrival of over eight lakh turtles each year.
The record mass nesting at the Rushikulya river mouth stands as a testament to the ICG’s sustained efforts in safeguarding this endangered species through rigorous patrolling, aerial surveillance, and community engagement.
Since the inception of Operation Olivia, the ICG has conducted over 5,387 surface patrol sorties and 1,768 aerial surveillance missions, significantly reducing threats such as illegal fishing and habitat disruption.
During this period, 366 boats involved in illegal fishing activities were detained, reaffirming the ICG’s robust enforcement role in marine conservation.
In addition to surveillance efforts, the ICG has actively collaborated with local fishing communities by promoting the use of Turtle Excluder Devices (TEDs) and partnering with NGOs through formal Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to support sustainable fishing practices and conservation education.