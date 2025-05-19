Pune Porsche crash: A year on, Victims’ kin struggle with grief and delayed justice

It’s been a year since a high-speed Porsche, driven by a drunk 17-year-old, slammed into a motorbike in Pune’s upscale Kalyani Nagar neighborhood, killing two young software engineers, Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa.

The crash made national headlines — not just for the tragic loss of life, but for the storm of controversy that followed.

At the center: a teenager from a wealthy family, accused of reckless driving under the influence, and a system allegedly bent on protecting him.

Twelve months on, the grief of the victims' families remains raw — and justice elusive. While the juvenile’s father, two doctors, and several others remain behind bars, his mother is out on interim bail.

For many, the case has become a symbol of India’s deep-rooted inequities — where power, privilege, and legal loopholes collide with the lives of ordinary citizens.

Though the boy was detained, he was granted bail by Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) member L N Danavade within hours of the crash.

The lenient bail terms, including asking the minor to write a 300-word essay on road safety, triggered a nationwide firestorm.

After police sought a review of the bail order amid the outrage, the JJB sent the minor to an observation home.

Subsequently, the Bombay High Court ordered his release.

In a parallel development, Pune police said the boy's blood samples were allegedly replaced with those of his mother to conceal his intoxication at the time of the crash. Police then arrested his parents, two doctors from Sassoon General Hospital and a few others.