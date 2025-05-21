SC grants interim bail to Ashoka University professor Mahmudabad, forms SIT to probe case

"No article or online posts should be made by Mahmudabad and he should not deliver any speech on the issues which are subject matter of this case. He is restrained from making any comments on the crisis recently faced by India, which is a terrorist attack on Indian soil or the counter response given by our nation," the court said and ordered him to surrender his passport.

The court also clarified that he should be enlarged on bail, subject to the furnishing of bail bonds to the satisfaction of the CJM Sonepat. There shall be only one set of bail bonds for both FIRs.

While upholding the right to freedom of expression, the court slammed Mahmudabad’s choice of words, describing them as "dog whistling" intended to humiliate and discomfort others. The court said his words could have dual meanings.

In his social media post, Mahmudabad had criticised Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, and said that all the plaudits received by Colonel Sofiya Qureshi of the Indian Army, who had led India's press briefing, should reflect on the ground. He had also said that right-wing supporters in India should speak up against mob lynching.

"Having regard to the contents of the two alleged offending online posts which led to the FIR against the petitioner, we are satisfied that no case of staying the investigation is made out. However, to understand the complexity and for proper appreciation of the language used in the post, we direct DGP Haryana to constitute a SIT comprising of three IPS officers who do not belong to Haryana or Delhi. SIT shall be headed by the Inspector General of police, and one of the members shall be a woman officer," the order said.